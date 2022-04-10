Woman critically injured in crash on Oakville highway
A woman was critically injured in a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville Sunday evening.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle collision occurred on the Niagara-bound lanes of the highway near Ford Drive.
Police said a vehicle left the highway and ended up on North Service Road, crashing through a fence.
A 21-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed, police said. She was transported to the hospital in life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW at Ford Drive and the westbound lanes of Highway 403 at Upper Middle Road.
ROAD CLOSURE: #QEW Fort Erie bound at Ford Dr & #Hwy403 WB at Upper Middle Rd #Oakville - Highways closed following collision. Emergency personnel on scene. ^jt pic.twitter.com/b5wRL3ZRdo— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) April 10, 2022
