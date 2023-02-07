Woman critically injured in Mississauga collision

A woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning following a collision in Mississauga.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in Malton, near Derry Road and Goreway Drive.

According to Peel Regional Police, the driver of a vehicle struck an adult female.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that they transported one patient in critical condition to a trauma centre.

The driver remained at the scene.

People should note that Derry Road eastbound from Goreway Road to the plaza entrance is off limits as police investigate. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.