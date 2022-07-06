Woman crushed by two side-by-sides at Kawartha Lakes worksite
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police say a workplace incident in Kawartha Lakes sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the Ministry of Labour, the woman was crushed between two side-by-side all-terrain vehicles inside a delivery truck at a work site.
Provincial police officers were called to the commercial property on Highway 35 Tuesday morning.
The 53-year-old woman was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious chest injuries.
The ministry tells CTV News that the woman worked for a federally regulated employer, and the event has been reported to Labour Canada.
-
Stabbing reported near the University of WaterlooPolice said a stabbing was reported Wednesday night near the University of Waterloo.
-
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revoltU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
-
Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellationsFans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
-
-
-
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbitNASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualificationDespite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
-
RCMP on scene of hit and run in BlackfaldsBlackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.