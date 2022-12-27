Woman dead, 3 others in hospital after 2-vehicle collision in Brampton

A woman is dead and three other people are in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Monday evening

Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Torbram Road and Balmoral Drive at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police say the collision involved two vehicles and that four people were transported to hospital.

Three of them, two men and one woman, were transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, however the woman lost vital signs on route and was taken instead to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The two men remain at a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition, according to Cst. Heather Cannon of Peel Regional Police, who spoke to media at the scene.

The fourth victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital where she remains in non-life-threatening condition.

The circumstance leading up to the collision are unknown at this time and it is unclear which of the two vehicles each victim was in, however Cannon said that one of the vehicles had three occupants in it while the second vehicle was occupied solely by a driver.

“We have our Major Collisions Bureau [and] we have our Forensic Identification Services that will be processing this scene and they’re asking for anybody that may have seen anything to contact them to help us identify what exactly transpired here tonight,” Cannon said.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact police.

Cannon says that the intersection and surrounding roads in the area are likely to remain closed into the early hours of Tuesday. Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.