Woman dead after being dragged by car Friday
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A 60-year-old woman who was involved in a single vehicle crash last week has died.
Friday, police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at 108 Street and 6 Avenue, where they say a vehicle rolled down a driveway, dragging the woman with it and seriously injuring her.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening head injuries.
Saturday, she died.
Officers say no charges are expected.
