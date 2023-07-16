iHeartRadio

Woman dead after being dragged by car Friday


Edmonton police file photo

A 60-year-old woman who was involved in a single vehicle crash last week has died.

Friday, police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at 108 Street and 6 Avenue, where they say a vehicle rolled down a driveway, dragging the woman with it and seriously injuring her.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Saturday, she died.

Officers say no charges are expected.

