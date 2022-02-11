Woman dead after being found unresponsive in Richmond Hill condo pool: police

A woman has died after being found unresponsive in a condominium pool in Richmond Hill, police say.

According to York Regional Police, officers were called to the condo, located on Harding Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m., where they found the woman without vital signs.

She was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

Additional details about the victim have not been released and officers say they don’t yet know the nature of the incident.