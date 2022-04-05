Woman dead after being struck by transport truck in North York: police
A woman is dead following a crash in North York on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a transport truck in the area of Finch Avenue West and Highway 400.
Police say a woman has been pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The westbound off ramp to Highway 400 and westbound lanes on Finch Avenue West are closed at Norfinch for the investigation.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to contact police.
COLLISION: UPDATE
Finch Av West + Hwy 400@TrafficServices is on scene investigating
- A woman has been pronounced deceased at the scene
- Anyone w/info, dash cam contact police
- Finch Av West is closed at Norfinch, consider alternate routes of travel#GO630643
^lb
-
Bad behaviors have increased in the workplace, says new U of G studyNew research out of the University of Guelph suggests anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unethical behaviours in the workplace.
-
Rural Municipalities of Alberta opposes creation of provincial police serviceAn independent association comprising of counties and municipal districts says it opposes a proposal from the Alberta government to create a provincial police force.
-
Aylmer police issue arrest warrant after violent assault and robberyThe Aylmer Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a man following a violent assault and robbery in Aylmer, Ont. on March 11.
-
New Brunswick woman, 62, dies in snowmobile crashA 62-year-old woman is dead following a single-snowmobile crash in Wapske, N.B.
-
Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital drawRichard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.
-
Spike belt brings stolen vehicle fleeing police in Saskatchewan to a stop in Manitoba: RCMPMounties say a man driving a stolen car that attempted to ram officers in Saskatchewan was eventually brought to a stop on a Manitoba highway.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicideCalgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
-
Average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climbThe average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has just gone up by another $188,000.
-
Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbingHalifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.