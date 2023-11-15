Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.

A witness, who wished not to be identified, said the driver backed out of a parking spot, and instead of braking, hit the accelerator and went onto the sidewalk.

The driver allegedly hit the senior and pinned her against the wall before the car bounced back and stopped on the sidewalk.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), the pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedic services with life-threatening injuries, and has since succumbed to those injuries.

A family member of the victim was seen sobbing in the parking lot, before a few residents took her inside the apartment at 900 Wonderland Rd. S. where the victim lived.

A person whose mother was friends with the victim said the senior had just completed taking her grandchild to school as part of her daily routine, and was returning home.

“She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the witness said.

This is the second fatal collision involving a pedestrian in three days, and the fifth pedestrian killed in London this year.

The LPS Traffic Reconstruction Team told CTV News London this is the 32nd reconstruction — which are done when a crash involves a serious injury or fatality — this year, up from 19 in 2022.

The involved driver remained on scene.

London police added that no arrests have been made and no charges have been laid.