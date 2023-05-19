Woman dead after stabbing in Brampton, Ont.

A woman is dead after being stabbed in a Brampton park on Friday.

Peel police said it happened around 6 p.m. at Sparrow Park, near Hummingbird Court and Cherrytree Drive in the area of Hurontario Street and Highway 407.

According to Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell, officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of an assault. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

Life-saving efforts were performed by paramedics, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Shortly thereafter in the vicinity, approximately two kilometres away, an adult male was taken into custody and has been secured,” Bell said. “At this time, there is no threat to the public.”

Bell said the motive for the stabbing is unclear and the Homicide Unit is investigating.