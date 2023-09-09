Woman dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto

A woman is dead after a stabbing in downtown Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received an unknown trouble call at Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane, in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street, at 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman in distress suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

Her identity has not been released.

"This is an active investigation, and we are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," Insp. Suzanne Redman said.

She added that police do not yet have suspect information.

"We have no indication that there's any threat to public safety at this time," Redman said.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.