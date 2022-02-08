Woman dead after two snowmobiles crash on Bird Lake

A 49-year-old woman is dead following a snowmobile crash on Bird Lake in Nopiming Provincial Park on Saturday.

RCMP investigated the incident and determined that two groups of snowmobilers were driving on a groomed trail on the lake.

Officers allege that one group, which consisted of a man and woman on separate snowmobiles, went off the trail to try to pass the other group that was driving in the same direction.

Police said the woman lost control of her snowmobile, ended up back on the trail, and crashed with one of the snowmobiles in the other group.

A 49-year-old woman from La Salle, Man., who was driving the snowmobile that went off the trail, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.