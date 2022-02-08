Woman dead after two snowmobiles crash on Bird Lake
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A 49-year-old woman is dead following a snowmobile crash on Bird Lake in Nopiming Provincial Park on Saturday.
RCMP investigated the incident and determined that two groups of snowmobilers were driving on a groomed trail on the lake.
Officers allege that one group, which consisted of a man and woman on separate snowmobiles, went off the trail to try to pass the other group that was driving in the same direction.
Police said the woman lost control of her snowmobile, ended up back on the trail, and crashed with one of the snowmobiles in the other group.
A 49-year-old woman from La Salle, Man., who was driving the snowmobile that went off the trail, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
-
Toronto Argonauts agree to terms with star running back Andrew HarrisThe Toronto Argonauts landed one of the biggest free agents available Tuesday, coming to terms with Canadian running back Andrew Harris.
-
Record-breaking year for film production in BrantfordTwelve different TV and film projects were shot in Brantford in 2021, marking a record-breaking year for a cinematic city on the come-up.
-
Freezing drizzle advisory in effectA freezing drizzle advisory is in effect for most of southern Ontario.
-
'Once in a millennium': Record-breaking rogue wave measured off Vancouver IslandA massive ocean wave that was tracked off the west coast of Vancouver Island in 2020 is now considered the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded, according to scientists at the University of Victoria.
-
Two more people in N.L. die from COVID-19, pandemic restrictions set to loosen againNewfoundland and Labrador health officials are once again easing public health restrictions, beginning this weekend.
-
B.C. company fires trucker after cyclist jostled during Saturday's convoyA trucking company in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has fired a driver who allegedly rolled into a cyclist during last weekend's protest convoy in Vancouver.
-
'It's a lot of fun': Mystery sculptor leaves snow penguins around St. Marys, Ont.A random act of kindness in the town of St. Marys, Ont. is getting a lot of attention on social media and has become a fun mystery for community members to solve.
-
Rising cost of milk and dairy impacting farmers, families and food banksThe average family of four is expected to spend an extra $200 on dairy this year as milk prices hit new highs.
-
President and CEO of William Osler Health System out after less than two years in the jobThe president and CEO of William Osler Health System is out after less than two years on the job.