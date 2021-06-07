Woman dead after vehicle drives down embankment on Vancouver Island

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating after a crash claimed the life of a woman and injured another person last week.

The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle drove down into an embankment near the 5800-block of Island Highway South in Union Bay, south of Courtenay.

Multiple bystanders called 911 after the crash occurred and stopped to help people involved in the crash. Mounties say that witnesses lifted up the vehicle – a brown 2001 Nissan Pathfinder – after it had flipped onto a passenger in the car.

The 48-year-old passenger was airlifted to hospital and died of her injuries on Friday, according to police. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

"The cause of this crash is still under investigation," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Monday.

"Investigators are looking for witnesses who observed the collision, who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage," she said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2021-8780, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.