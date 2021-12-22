Woman dead after vehicle rollover in Scarborough

Police say that a woman in her 50s is dead after her vehicle rolled over in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle just after 2 p.m.

The woman was transported to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services where she was pronounced dead, police said.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to rollover.

McCowan Road is closed from McNicoll Avenue to Alton Towers Circle as an investigation into the incident gets underway.

