Woman dead, driver in custody after serious collision in Surrey, RCMP say

A woman is dead and a driver is in police custody after a serious collision in Surrey early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:05 a.m. in the vicinity of 108 Avenue and 133 Street, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

The female victim "was struck" and did not survive her injuries, police said.

Images from the scene show a yellow tarp covering a body in the centre of the road, as well as a Toyota SUV pulled off the road near the intersection.

Police shut down 108 Avenue between 133 Street and University Drive while crews from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team worked at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages and investigators are collecting statements and canvassing for video, police said, adding that tips and video can be provided by calling 604-599-0502 and quoting file number 2022-141742.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.