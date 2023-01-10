Woman dead following crash on Hwy. 901 near Siksika Nation
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Gleichen RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a woman who was walking alongside a rural highway.
Police were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 901 near the Siksika Nation on Jan. 9.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the victim, who was deceased.
"The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will work with RCMP to determine identity," police said in a statement.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene. They were not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
