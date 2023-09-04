Woman dead following pedestrian collision in east Edmonton

A woman is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian Sunday night in east Edmonton.

Paramedics responded to the intersection of 118 Avenue and 58 Street at 9:30 p.m. One person, a senior, was found dead at the scene, said Alberta Health Services. No other people were transported by emergency medical services.

A woman who lives near the scene who saw the aftermath told CTV News Edmonton an older woman was in the crosswalk and that the crossing lights were still blinking.

CTV News Edmonton observed a body covered by a sheet in the middle of the crosswalk and an SUV stopped at the scene along with emergency vehicles.

