Woman dead following shooting in Mississauga

A woman is dead following a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area of Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and without vital signs, Peel paramedics told CP24.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

No suspect information has been released by police.

