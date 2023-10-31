Woman dead in hit-and-run on Edmonton's Victoria Trail

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton Monday evening.

Victoria Trail was closed near the Yellowhead Trail overpass overnight because of the crash, which police were called to at about 9:15 p.m.

Witnesses said the woman was walking west across the northbound lanes of Victoria Trail against the light when she was hit by a blue minivan. They said the driver of the minivan "sped away" from the scene, heading north on Victoria Trail. The witnesses could not provide a description of the driver.

Those on scene attempted to save the woman's life, but EMS pronounced her dead when they arrived.

Edmonton Police Service's major collisions team is investigating.

They asked anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or information about the suspect vehicle to call EPS at 780-423-4567, #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers.

Investigators believe the minivan would have sustained damage to its front end and possibly to its hood and windshield.