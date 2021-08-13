Woman dead, teen hospitalized after motorcycle strikes pedestrian along Memorial Drive
Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on eastbound Memorial Drive near the Bridgeland C-Train station.
Emergency crews responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a location on the roadway between Edmonton Trail and 12 Street N.E.
According to police, a 17-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on Memorial Drive when a 35-year-old woman walked into the roadway in front of him.
The motorcycle struck the woman, toppled and slid down the road.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
EMS transported the teeanger to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
A section of eastbound Memorial Drive was closed to traffic for several hours but reopened at around 7:30 a.m.
Investigators says alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the fatal collision, but speed is believed to have contributed. There are no designated ground level pedestrian crossings in the area.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
