Woman dead, man in custody after reported assault in North York

A woman is dead and a man is in police custody following an assault at a residence in North York Saturday evening.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street at 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not provided further details about the incident.

