Woman dead, second victim hurt in early morning shooting: police
CTV News at Noon Anchor/Editorial Producer
Katherine Dow
One person has died and another is in unstable condition after a shooting in the St. Matthews area early Monday morning.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) say they were called to the incident at around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Beverley Street.
The K9 unit was also brought in to help make sure the area was safe.
Once on scene, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.
Police say one victim, a woman, was found dead and a second victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, and no arrests have been made.
WPS ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6805 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
