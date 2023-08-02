Woman died in Vancouver jail after calling 911 saying she was suicidal, report reveals

A Vancouver police officer who likely failed in his duty to get medical attention for a woman before she died in jail – where she was taken after calling 911 to report she was suicidal – will not face criminal charges, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. released a public report into the 2021 death on Wednesday, concluding that the woman was never assessed by either of the two nurses on duty, but that the evidence could not conclusively show that the woman's death was "not already inevitable."

Civilian Director Ron MacDonald's report explains that the potential criminal offences in a case like this one where an officer may have failed to provide or ensure medical care are criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

"The law requires that the failure to seek that attention would have caused (the woman's) life to be endangered. The law does not require proof that the person would have survived with such attention, only that any delay would have increased the chances the person would die," he writes.

"In this case, the evidence is not sufficient to show any delay would have mattered, as the medical evidence suggests AP (the affected person) could very well have died regardless, even if a nurse had checked her upon arrival and sent her to hospital."

ARRESTED AFTER CALLING 911 IN CRISIS

The IIO does not require officers who are being investigated to provide statements or otherwise participate in the investigation, and the officer in this case, referred to as the subject officer or "SO," availed himself of that option.

"Without evidence from SO, it is not clear why neither of the nurses was notified. In these circumstances, this strongly suggests a failure by SO to seek medical attention for AP as required by the duty to provide necessaries of life," the report says.

Summarizing the evidence in the case, the report says that the woman, referred to throughout as "AP" called for help on the morning of May 1, 2021.

"AP called 911, saying she had been drinking and was 'thinking about committing suicide' by jumping from a bridge," the report says.

Police went to the woman's home and determined there was no legal justification for apprehending her under the Mental Health Act.

"However, officers were aware that there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest, so she was taken into custody. The intention was to take her to a police facility for fingerprinting and then release her with a date to attend court," the report continues.

AP said she had been drinking "all night," but according to the recollection of witnesses, she did not appear to be intoxicated.

However, that quickly changed.

By the time the arresting officers and AP arrived at the Cambie Street police station, AP – who had been asleep or passed out in the back of the cruiser – was unable to speak or stand up properly when she awoke.

WOMAN JAILED AFTER 'TECHNICAL PROBLEM'

When a "technical problem" prevented police from being able to fingerprint AP and provide the promise to appear documents, she was told she would be taken to jail, according to the IIO.

Upon arrival, a witness officer said AP's condition had "deteriorated to the point where it was necessary to get a wheelchair for her," the report notes.

That same officer told the IIO that SO said he would have jail staff notify the nurses on duty, however, the jail guard's evidence was that "nothing was said" about the need for medical attention, the report says.

Ultimately, AP was never examined or medically cleared. A check of this kind, the report noted, would not have been done as a matter of course.

"Prisoners like AP, who were arrested on a warrant rather than, for example, for breach of the peace or severe intoxication, would not usually be seen by a nurse. That would require a request from the involved officers," MacDonald writes.

"SO, as the responsible investigating officer, must have observed the change in AP's condition between the time of her arrest and her arrival at the jail, as it was significant. There is no evidence he took steps to ensure nurses on staff were alerted to ensure AP was assessed by a medically trained person," he later writes.

AP was put in a cell reserved for people who require close supervision, with staff at the jail saying that decision was made because she appeared to be intoxicated. She was "placed in the recovery position on a mattress on the floor," the report says.

Roughly three hours later, a nurse conducting a routine hourly check saw that AP "was blue and did not appear to be breathing," according to the IIO. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she died on the floor of the cell.

EVIDENCE 'STRONGLY SUGGESTS' OFFICER FAILURE

An autopsy, according to the IIO, found the cause of death was "complications of cirrhosis of the liver with combined prescription drug and alcohol intoxication."

Evidence from a medical expert concluded that intervention may have saved her life, but only if provided "at a critical point" because "the onset of death was sudden and would have been difficult to reverse," the report says.

"Thus, even though the evidence is strongly suggestive that SO failed in his legal duties, it cannot be shown it created any additional harm to AP," MacDonald concluded, explaining the decision not to submit a report to Crown counsel for consideration of criminal charges.

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, which is the oversight agency for municipal police forces in B.C., automatically initiates an investigation when someone is seriously injured or dies in custody.

"As this matter involved a death in police custody, there will be a Police Act investigation into the matter which will assess all of the circumstances including but not limited to, any training, policy, or potential misconduct allegations," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Officers are required to participate in these probes and can be compelled to make statements and answer questions, the email notes.

In the last fiscal year, which spanned April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the OPCC initiated 30 investigations resulting from death or serious harm. The year before that, there were 24, the statement added.

The identities of municipal police officers accused of misconduct and the details of the allegations only become public when the OPCC orders a review or hearing.

Otherwise, the Police Act prevents the office from releasing information or even confirming an investigation is underway or has taken place regarding a specific officer or incident.

An anonymized report of all cases in which misconduct allegations were substantiated is, however, published annually.