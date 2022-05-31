Woman dies after being pinned under SUV in Calgary as boyfriend suffers medical episode

A woman has died after her boyfriend suffered a medical episode, suspected by police to be the result of drug use, that led to her being pinned under their crossover SUV in downtown Calgary.

It happened just before 4 p.m.Tuesday near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Third Street S.W., outside The Core shopping centre.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, witness reports and CCTV footage confirmed the girlfriend was at the passenger side of the Kia Soul with the door open when she realized her boyfriend, the driver, was in distress. She began to call for help and the SUV began to move. The open door of the SUV knocked the woman to the ground. The SUV ran over her and she became pinned under the vehicle when it struck a parked vehicle.

Bystanders were unsuccessful in their attempt to free the woman. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the jaws of life were utilized to reach the severely injured woman.

The 24-year-old woman was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition. Police confirmed Wednesday morning that she had died from her injuries.

Her 26-year-old boyfriend was found unconscious on scene and taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition as of Wednesday was considered serious.

A section of Third Street was closed for several hours during the investigation into the crash.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the fatal incident but investigators suspect drug impairment may have played a role.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.