Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Ontario in Oakville
A woman has died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Ontario in Oakville.
Halton Regional Police said they responded to a call at around 10:30 a.m. from someone who said there were multiple people in distress in the water at Coronation Park.
The marine unit attended and rescued a 10-year-old boy from the water. He was unharmed but was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.
Paramedics and firefighters also attended and helped pull a young woman from the water near the shore.
Police said Monday evening that despite life-saving efforts by first responders and at hospital, the young woman passed away.
The boy and the woman were not related but were at the park together, police said. They said they would not provide any more details out of respect for the families.
Halton police did not say what the two were doing in the water when they ended up in distress.
Investigators with the criminal investigation bureau are looking into the fatal incident.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Waterloo regionEnvironment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Region of Waterloo.
-
Weekend ER visits drop in Moncton and Saint John after warningNew Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network says its emergency departments in Saint John and Moncton saw a drop in registrations this past weekend, following a warning for people to stay away unless it was life-or-death.
-
Man proposes one year after lifesaving heart transplantWith his new transplanted heart beating to the rhythm of love, Tyler Montgomery, 33, proposed to his girlfriend Keverly Pike at University Hospital, one year after a lifesaving operation.
-
Winnipeg councillor wants different approach to dealing with garbage in parksA Winnipeg city councillor wants the city to trash its current garbage bin strategy and focus on redistributing existing bins and educating the public.
-
RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipmentRegina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boostersConcerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
-
Concerns about Labour Day travel after hours-long waits at YVROn the heels of a weekend of lengthy, frustrating delays at Vancouver International Airport, people with Labour Day travel plans are being told to arrive hours early for their flights.
-
Calgary parents, students prepare for back to schoolIf you ask Torin, who was begrudgingly tagging along for back-to-school shopping on Monday, how he feels about heading into a classroom in just a few days, his answer is short.
-
Father of 10-year-old killed in Lethbridge crosswalk testifiesThe father of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday, on the first day of the careless driving trial in the death of his son.