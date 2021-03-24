Woman dies after being struck by car in downtown Victoria

Victoria police are expressing their condolences after a woman died after she was struck by a car last week.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Blanshard Street and View Street just before 10:30 a.m. on March 18.

Police first received reports of a pedestrian being struck by vehicle and rushed to the scene alongside paramedics. The woman was then taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and co-operated with officers.

On Wednesday, VicPD announced the woman had succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Victoria police say the investigation is ongoing, and investigators continue to seek any dashcam or surveillance footage of the intersection on the day of the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Victoria police 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.