Woman dies after being struck by transport truck in Woolwich


An emergency road closure sign at the intersection of Fountain Street North and Woolwich Street South on Wednesday evening. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Waterloo regional police have confirmed a 53-year-old woman died Wednesday evening after being struck by a transport truck in Woolwich Township.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to the area of Fountain Street North and Otter Court around 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old woman from Richmond Hill, was taken to hospital by paramedics, police say.

Shortly after, she was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Fountain Street was shut down for several hours. It reopened around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

