Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.
At approximately 8:15 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Pleasant Street.
Police say a 27-year-old woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.
The driver, a 41-year-old woman, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The investigation is ongoing.
