Woman dies after crash involving cement truck in Chatham-Kent
A 55-year-old woman has died after a collision between a cement truck and an SUV on Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Queens Line near the Highway 401 access ramp at 7:26 a.m.
The cement truck was westbound approaching the 401-access ramp when the vehicle veered into the eastbound traffic lane. The truck struck the SUV travelling eastbound, continued southbound through a ditch, and rested in a cornfield. The SUV spun into the southside ditch.
The 31-year-old male driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The 55-year-old female driver of the SUV was extricated and airlifted to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Chatham-Kent police say the names of those involved will not be released at this time.
The traffic unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Lisa Rodger at 519-355-1092 or lisaro@chatham-kent.ca.
-
Driver in alleged road rage incident had suspended licenceThe RCMP say a driver involved in an alleged road rage incident in Ottawa was driving impaired while suspended.
-
Serious assault investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter to make court appearanceThe man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter is set to make a court appearance in Regina on Wednesday morning regarding bail.
-
One person sent to hospital after east Windsor house fireOne person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Leduc County driver killed in crash with mooseA driver hit a moose in a fatal crash in Leduc County over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMPSurrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.
-
Suspicious death in Winnipeg's North End prompts homicide investigationWinnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a North End home.
-
Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to applyToronto Mayor John Tory is expressing concern that more childcare centres in the city haven’t opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat beltsGeneral Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.