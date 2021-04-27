Woman dies after crash with RV in Parksville

Oceanside RCMP say an elderly woman died in a car crash Monday after her vehicle collided with an RV along an island highway.

Police say the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along the Alberni Highway near an old landmark train station.

Witnesses told police that it appeared that the driver, 78, was parked on a highway shoulder facing Parksville when she suddenly pulled out and an attempted a U-turn on the highway.

"Unfortunately, the U-turn was done directly in front of an oncoming recreational vehicle resulting in a T-bone, broadside collision," said RCMP in a release Tuesday.

Police say the driver, from Nanaimo, and a 93-year-old male passenger in the vehicle had to be extracted from the car before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Sadly, the driver succumbed to her injuries while in hospital," said police Tuesday.

RCMP say that impairment and speed are not considered factors in the crash. No charges are being considered at this time, because the driver suspected of causing the crash has died, say police.