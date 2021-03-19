A 53-year-old woman has died after falling from Sudbury's Bridge of Nations, police have announced.

According to the Greater Sudbury Police Service, officers responded to calls of a woman in emotional distress on the Bridge of Nations, located on Paris Street in the city's downtown core, around 5 p.m. Friday.

Police were quickly joined on scene by members of the Emergency Response Unit who specialize in crisis negotiations, fire crews and paramedics. They were able to begin communicating with the woman.

However, police say that the woman fell from the bridge around 5:40. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

As police are still in the process of alerting the woman's next of kin, her name has not yet been released.

The southbound lanes are closed but northbound traffic is being permitted.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to lead the investigation.