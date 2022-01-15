Woman dies after falling through ice in Prince Edward County

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has died after falling through the ice in Prince Edward County while out walking her dog.

Police said they were called to County Road 20 near Hillier, south of Belleville, at around 4 p.m. Friday following reports a 59-year-old woman was missing and may have been seen on the ice.

Her body was recovered following a search. She has not been identified. The status of the dog is unknown.

Police are urging caution on ice surfaces, despite the recent cold.

"Please do not trust the ice," OPP said in a news release. "The temperatures have been erratic this winter and much of the ice is not thick enough to safely support people."

Police say those who do venture onto ice-covered waters can improve their chances of survival, should the ice break, with tools such as survival suits, picks to grip ice and pull oneself out of the water, and rescue ropes.

According to the Lifesaving Society, more than a third of all drownings in Canada take place between October and April, often because of snowmobiling and ice accidents.