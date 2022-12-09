Woman dies after being found in vehicle suffering gunshot wounds in Coquitlam

The fatal shooting of a woman in Coquitlam, B.C., Thursday night is believed to be an isolated incident, Mounties said the following morning.

Homicide investigators are gathering evidence in a residential area near Lambert Way and Turner Avenue, where RCMP say first responders found the victim in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds shortly before 11 p.m.

Despite life saving measures, the woman "later succumbed to her injuries on scene," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with Coquitlam RCMP on the case.

Tina-Louise Harris lives just down the street from where the incident unfolded. She said she couldn't sleep after she heard gunfire erupt in her neighbourhood.

"We heard a gunshot and me and my son were just looking out the window to see if we could see anything and it was pretty quiet, and about 5 minutes later we heard all the emergency vehicles coming down the street," said Harris.

"We were a little worried who it might be and if someone was hurt, if it was an active shooter, we didn't know what was going on," she said. "We were really concerned because you know the neighours here, we all know each other."

Authorities asked anyone who may have dash cam, surveillance or cellphone videos from the area around the time of the shooting to come forward.

IHIT can be reached by phone at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by e-mail at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.