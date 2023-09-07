Woman dies after hitting boat propeller in Manitoba, Mounties say

Manitoba Mounties say a 65-year-old woman has died after she was thrown from a boat, hitting the propeller in the water.

The woman and a 65-year-old man were on a fishing boat heading south on the Winnipeg River in the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet, northeast of Winnipeg, on Monday morning.

Police say the boat, which was being driven by the man, struck a log floating in the water and the woman fell backwards into the river where she was hit by the propeller.

People in a nearby boat who saw the collision rushed over to help and transported the woman to the town dock.

The woman had serious life-threatening injuries and an officer on the scene provided CPR until she was flown to a Winnipeg hospital.

RCMP say the woman died Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.