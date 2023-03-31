Woman dies after house fire in Keswick, 3 others escape
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and York Regional Police are investigating a house fire in Georgina after police say a woman was found in critical condition and died.
According to York Regional Police, emergency crews arrived at the home on Parkway Avenue near Lake Drive in Keswick for reports of a house fire late Thursday night.
Police say two women and one man escaped the home uninjured.
They say a 62-year-old woman was found inside the house and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.
