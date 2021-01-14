A woman has died after a collision between a vehicle and a motorized wheelchair in Nanaimo.

The crash occurred in the 1800-block of Bowen Road around 11 a.m on Dec. 31. At the time, police said that a woman operating a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross the street when an SUV struck her.

The woman, 63, was rushed to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. On Jan. 14, Nanaimo RCMP said that the woman had succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Mounties say that road closures will be in effect between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, so that investigators can take measurements of the crash scene.

The road closures will take place place on Bowen Road between Townsite Road and Dufferin Crescent. A map of the closure areas can be found below.

On Jan. 7, police said they were seeking any witnesses or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Services at 250-754-2345.