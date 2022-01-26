Woman dies after pickup truck hits two pedestrians: Guelph police

A 60-year-old woman has died following a collision involving two pedestrians and a pickup truck in Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the Clair Road and Beaver Meadow Drive scene around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman and another 57-year-old woman were going across the crosswalk when they were hit by a pickup truck.

They were both taken to hospital where the 60-year-old was pronounced dead. The 57-year-old was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery.

Guelph police say the driver of the pickup truck, a man from New Hamburg, remained on scene and cooperated with officials.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.