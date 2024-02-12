Woman dies after Saturday apartment fire in White Rock

The person who was airlifted to hospital following a Saturday morning apartment fire in White Rock has succumbed to her injuries, according to the local fire department.

White Rock Fire Rescue Chief Ed Wolfe told CTV News Monday that the woman was found inside the unit where the blaze started, and she suffered from smoke inhalation and serious burns.

He said the deceased’s identity is not being released.

The fire started in a third-floor suite at the building in the 1500 block of Thrift Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thirty-three firefighters and eight apparatus from both White Rock and Surrey were sent to the scene.

The flames were going through the roof when crews arrived, Wolfe said. And people from a neighboring unit had to be rescued from their deck.

Firefighters contained the blaze to one unit, but smoke and water damaged suites throughout the building.

Wolfe said the fire displaced the residents of all 27 units in the building as the electricity, gas and plumbing had to be cut off. “We're working with the insurer right now and a project team to try and get residents back into their units, but it hasn't happened as of yet,” he said.

“There's a team of people working on getting them back in as soon as possible. Structural assessment, electrical assessment, those things have to take place prior to us declaring that it's safe for people to go back to return to their homes,” Wolfe continued.

The fire chief said the cause of the blaze is still undetermined, but it is not suspicious.