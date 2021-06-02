Woman dies after townhouse fire in Milton, Ont.

A woman is dead after a townhouse caught fire in Milton early Wednesday morning, Halton Regional Police said.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse in a six-unit structure at 3220 Steeles Avenue West, near Tremaine Road, at 12:30 p.m.

Staff Sergeant Tamara Sandy told CP24 that two of her officers attempted to enter the home but were met with harsh flames and smoke on the main floor.

Both required treatment for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews doused the flames and eventually located one person, reportedly a woman in her 60s, deceased inside the residence.

She has not yet been named by authorities.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416.