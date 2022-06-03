Woman dies after two-vehicle collision in Brampton; man in custody

A woman is dead after two vehicles collided at a Brampton intersection on Friday afternoon.

Peel police said the crash happened in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive, north of Queen Street West, around 2:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a woman who was critically injured and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Heather Cannon said officers took a man, an occupant in one of the vehicles involved, into custody for impaired-related offences. He was then transported to a trauma centre. There is no word on his condition.

Cannon added that another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

“What transpired is what our Major Collision Bureau (is trying to determine) and our forensics team are processing the scene in order to find out those details,” Cannon said.

“So we are asking anybody that may have seen or heard anything, or has information to share that with our police service, our Major Collision Bureau investigators, as well as if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers as well.”

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation. It reopened just before 9 p.m.