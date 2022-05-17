Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide

A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she later died.

No other details about the woman, including her identity, have been released.

Police say they are treating her death as a homicide.

The killing has unnerved residents, including Wayne Sherman, who has lived in the area for almost 20 years.

Sherman says he doesn’t remember this level of violence in the neighbourhood before.

“I don’t really understand it, why people can’t get along and everything,” he said. “I’ve been out here this long and nothing’s ever happened to me.

“You know what? It’s Halifax, it’s the world. It’s the world we live in now.”

There is no word on arrests at this time, but police don’t believe the stabbing was a random incident.

There was a heavy police presence in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road Tuesday morning as investigators remained on scene.

A section of the road was closed to traffic for several hours. It reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod says the investigation is in the early stages and it’s possible heavy rain throughout the morning could affect the search for evidence.

“At this point, because our investigators are trying to gather all evidence that is available, certainly there is evidence that could potentially be lost by weather,” said MacLeod. “Our investigators take that into account and do whatever they can to gather what’s needed.”

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“At this point, we are asking anyone who has information or may have video, and in particular if they have dash-cam footage or video from the area between midnight and 1 a.m. this morning,” said MacLeod.