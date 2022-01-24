Woman dies in Colchester County, N.S. house fire

A 67-year-old woman has died following a house fire Sunday morning in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

Emergency crews were called to a home engulfed in flames on Salmon River Road in Murray Siding around 4:30 a.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews and EHS found a woman inside the home. Police say life saving efforts were unsuccessful and the 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured and RCMP say the fire was not suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Fire Marshall’s Office, along with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.