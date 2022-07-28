iHeartRadio

Woman dies in hospital after assault in Scarborough, police say

A police vehicle is shown at the scene of a homicide investigation in Scarborough on Thursday.

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a woman died following an assault in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police responded to reports of an assault at a residence in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive.

A woman in her 40s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Shortly after, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital, police said.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

