Woman dies in Prince Albert homicide

A woman is dead following a homicide in Prince Albert on Friday.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the 300 block of 13th Street East at 5:15 p.m., according to a release from the Prince Albert Police Service.

Police found a 27-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital but she later died from her injuries. Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

A 31-year-old woman was identified at the hospital to have serious injuries from the same incident, police said, and remains in hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the homicide, police said.

Police are asking if anyone has any information on anything suspicious happening in the alley of the 300 block of 13th Street East and 12th Street East between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., to contact Prince Albert Police or Crime Stoppers.

Police said this is Prince Albert’s fourth homicide of the year.