Woman dies in Toronto apartment building fire
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
A woman in her 60s is dead after a fire broke out an apartment building in Scarborough early on Monday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to a building on Pell Street near Latham Avenue, east of Kingston Road at 1:40 a.m. Monday for a fire.
The response eventually reached two alarms.
Fire crews located flames on the second floor of the building and began evacuating units.
They then found a woman without vital signs and brought her out to be taken to hospital.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate.
TTC buses were brought in to shelter residents from the cold.
-
-
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year's celebrationsAfter struggling with the coronavirus for far too long, the world understands all too well Belgium's word of the year, "knaldrang!" -- the urge to party, the need to let loose. Yet as New Year celebrations approach, the Omicron variant is casting more gloom.
-
Can a rapid test tell me if I have Omicron? Experts on testing for the new variantFor each new variant of concern that arises, with it might come questions about how exactly researchers know what to look for, and whether or not current tests are able to identify it. Experts explained to CTVNews.ca exactly how new variants such as Omicron are detected.
-
Man shot to death at home in Ajax, police sayA man is dead after he was shot at a home in Ajax early Monday morning, police say.
-
Loved ones, colleagues remember 'eternally sunny' Indigenous comedian Candy PalmaterLoved ones and colleagues are mourning the loss of Indigenous comedian Candy Palmater, after her partner announced that she had died on Saturday at the age of 53.
-
Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial return to resume deliberationsAfter taking a long weekend for the Christmas holiday, jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell's federal sex trafficking trial are set to resume deliberations Monday morning in New York.
-
B.C. man hiding from wintry weather got stuck in bus luggage compartmentOne of the stranger calls made to police in B.C. this month was for a man stuck inside the luggage compartment of a bus.
-
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 vaccination ratesAt least 90 per cent of residents aged 12 and older in 13 Ottawa neighbourhoods have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine heading into the new year.
-
LRT service has 'turned the corner' following 54-day shutdown, Mayor Watson saysYou can watch CTV News Ottawa chief anchor Graham Richardson's year-end interview with Mayor Jim Watson during CTV News at Six Monday and Tuesday.