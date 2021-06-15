Woman, dog rescued from 'frigid' river after getting trapped between logs: RCMP

A woman and her dog are safe after needing to be rescued from Pitt River over the weekend.

Mounties say they were called at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday after a woman and her dog were spotted trapped between two floating logs.

Police say the woman had been walking with her pup along the trail between Ferry Slip Road and Fraser Dyke Road when her dog fell into the river and couldn't get out.

The woman jumped in to help, but became "submerged neck deep in the frigid Pitt River waters," between some logs, police say.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and the dog were both holding onto a log but couldn't get themselves out on their own. Officers helped them out of the river.

While an RCMP helicopter and local search and rescue team were also called, their assistance was cancelled as Mounties got to the area so quickly.

Both appeared to be uninjured but the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.