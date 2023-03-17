Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP

Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.

Police say the woman was driving on Highway 102 near Lacewood Drive when another vehicle pulled up behind her with red and white emergency lights activated around 9 p.m. Thursday.

She and her passenger were concerned that it wasn’t a real police vehicle. Halifax Regional Police (HRP) says she “did the right thing” and called 911 and drove away.

Police describe the car’s driver as a man in his 30s with a dark moustache. The car is described as a black sedan with black tinted windows and red and white lights near the top of the windshield.

An investigation is underway by HRP.

The force is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020. Information can be passed anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.