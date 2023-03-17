Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
Police say the woman was driving on Highway 102 near Lacewood Drive when another vehicle pulled up behind her with red and white emergency lights activated around 9 p.m. Thursday.
She and her passenger were concerned that it wasn’t a real police vehicle. Halifax Regional Police (HRP) says she “did the right thing” and called 911 and drove away.
Police describe the car’s driver as a man in his 30s with a dark moustache. The car is described as a black sedan with black tinted windows and red and white lights near the top of the windshield.
An investigation is underway by HRP.
The force is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020. Information can be passed anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Thousands of dollars in religious items stolen from Alberta church: RCMPRCMP are asking the public for help to solve a theft at a Leduc County church.
-
A place to land, then back to abuse? Vancouver Island woman flags housing gapA Vancouver Island woman has managed to get out of an abusive home, but fears she’ll soon be right back where she started.
-
Barrie's Pipes and Drums Band help ring in St. Patrick's DayThere is no shortage of celebrations in Barrie on St. Patrick's Day, which is welcome news to the city's Pipes and Drums Band.
-
Homeless encampment grows in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhoodOfficials are monitoring a growing homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.
-
-
'Quite a bit of interest' in purchase of Quest University site as school prepares to suspend classes indefinitelyThe realtor tasked with selling the site of Quest University in Squamish says there's already been "quite a bit of interest" in the property.
-
What people should be aware of when using a humidifierHumidifiers are designed to help you breathe better, but depending on the type you have and the water you use, it might also be affecting your air quality at home.
-
Dinos men's hockey team denied bid to play for national title in defeat to P.E.I.The University of Calgary Dinos' dream season came crashing down on them Friday, when they were upset by the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers 4-2.
-
Ottawa requests joint 'working group' on oilsands contamination with AlbertaFederal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has further spelled out what he wants to see in a new body that would oversee monitoring and communications around pollution problems in the oilsands.