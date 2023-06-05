Woman drives vehicle into Wawanesa business she allegedly threatened: RCMP

Charges are pending against a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove her SUV through a business in Wawanesa, Man., last week.

According to Souris RCMP, they received the report of a car hitting a building at Main Street and Fourth Street in the community at approximately 4:15 p.m. on June 2. When Mounties arrived, a large hole in the front of the business was visible and a large crowd had gathered at the scene.

Investigators say an SUV driven by a 42-year-old woman crashed into the front of the building on Fourth Street, with the driver then backing the SUV up and driving it into the building a second time. The driver backed out, left the SUV and was taken to hospital for minor injuries. She was later released.

RCMP said the driver of the SUV allegedly threatened the business before the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver.

Mounties said there were a number of people inside the building at the time of the crash, but nobody was physically injured.