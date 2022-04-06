Woman escapes house fire in central Vancouver Island

A woman says she's uninjured after a fire ripped through her home in the Cowichan First Nation in central Vancouver Island on Wednesday afternoon.

"It was a matter of seconds," said Audrey Totus, who was inside of the home at the time of the fire.

"It happened so fast," she said. "But I guess because it's an older-style house it was gone like that."

According to the North Cowichan Fire Department, six fire engines from three different fire departments responded to a report of a house fire on Wilseen Road.

By the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, according to North Cowichan Fire Department spokesperson Martin Drakeley.

While Totus was able to escape the fire uninjured, her home was destroyed. Emergency social services have been activated and are assisting the displaced owners of the home.

Drakeley says fire investigators, RCMP and First Nation leadership are examining the cause of the fire.