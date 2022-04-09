Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Officers responded to reports of an altercation in the 500 level at the Rogers Centre shortly before 10:30 p.m.
A woman and a man were reportedly involved in a physical altercation with several other patrons at the game, police said.
Officers attempted to separate the groups and de-escalate the situation.
The woman and man were asked to leave the stadium due to disorderly behaviour, and the woman subsequently punched an officer in the face, police said.
No injuries were reported.
On Saturday, police said a 27-year-old woman, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and being intoxicated in a public space.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
The game was the first home opener in the city since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Wasaga Beach home and garden show returns to support local while giving back to UkraineA home and garden show in Wasaga Beach will support the community while simultaneously supporting people affected by the war in Ukraine.
-
Two men released without charges in connection to shootings near Halifax that prompted emergency alertTwo men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Golf courses open in Windsor-Essex as operators hope for a season without 'pandemic disruptions'Tiger Woods’ return to The Masters and warmer temperatures on the horizon has Windsor-Essex golfers and local courses eager to kick off the 2022 season.
-
B.C. man rescues otter trapped in pool using 'legendary' logThe otter had become trapped in a nearly empty pool at the beach house the family was renting for a reunion.
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL recordMaier clenched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Victoria school board passes contentious budget with cuts to music programsIn the board’s third and final reading of its budget Thursday night, members preserved 80 per cent of middle school music programming, but made large cuts to the elementary school music program.
-
Inmate dies while in custody in New Brunswick prisonAn inmate has died while in custody at a prison in Renous, N.B.
-
Who is performing at this summer's Winnipeg Folk FestivalThe Winnipeg Folk Festival is having its first in-person festival since 2019 this summer, and this year’s performers include a legendary blues musician and a Grammy-award winning rock band.
-
A fairy tale effort ensures all grade eight students are ready for promIn the basement of a London, Ont. public school, a room full of glittering dresses and sharp dress shirts is growing.