Woman faces charges after Bridgeland sign loses 'D' in crash
Calgary police confirm a woman faces charges in connection with two crashes during last week's snowstorm including a collision that toppled the final letter of the Bridgeland sign.
A surveillance camera captured the moment a car left the road while navigating the turn from westbound Memorial Drive onto northbound Ninth Street N.E. The back end of the driver's side of the vehicle struck and toppled the second 'D' in the Bridgeland sign in the median.
Comin' in a little hot - hit and run on the Bridgeland sign @gccarra @CalgaryPolice @BRCAssociation pic.twitter.com/QS50EowL9z— Ali McMillan (@mcmillan_ali) April 20, 2022
On Tuesday, Calgary Police Service officials confirmed a woman, identity not released, has been charged with careless driving and hit-and-run for failing to remain at the scene of the crash.
According to police, the driver and vehicle were involved in a second crash approximately an hour later at an undisclosed location. The woman was charged with failure to comply with a breathalyzer test in connection with the second incident.
-
Racers, organizers excited for regatta return to Brockville Waterfront in JulyOne of the biggest waterfront festivals is returning to the Thousand Islands this summer, meaning the roar of racing will once again be heard along the Brockville waterfront.
-
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. womanPolice in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted listFour of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Brooks Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints battle again in AJHL finalIf there's one thing you can almost guarantee over the last 12 years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, it's that either the Brooks Bandits or the Spruce Grove Saints will skate away with the league title.
-
Major Crimes investigating after man's body found in Parkland County ditchPolice are investigating after the body of a 37-year-old man was found in a ditch in Parkland County on Monday.
-
Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal chargesLondon police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon police charge two more teens in man's shooting deathTwo more teens have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man.
-
Fraud risk management at B.C.'s $16B Site C dam project can improved: auditorBritish Columbia's auditor general says Crown-owned BC Hydro can improve its management of potential fraud risks at the $16 billion Site C dam project.
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flightThe U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.