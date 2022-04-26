Woman faces charges after Bridgeland sign loses 'D' in crash

Calgary police confirm a woman faces charges in connection with two crashes during last week's snowstorm including a collision that toppled the final letter of the Bridgeland sign.

A surveillance camera captured the moment a car left the road while navigating the turn from westbound Memorial Drive onto northbound Ninth Street N.E. The back end of the driver's side of the vehicle struck and toppled the second 'D' in the Bridgeland sign in the median.

Comin' in a little hot - hit and run on the Bridgeland sign @gccarra @CalgaryPolice @BRCAssociation pic.twitter.com/QS50EowL9z

On Tuesday, Calgary Police Service officials confirmed a woman, identity not released, has been charged with careless driving and hit-and-run for failing to remain at the scene of the crash.

According to police, the driver and vehicle were involved in a second crash approximately an hour later at an undisclosed location. The woman was charged with failure to comply with a breathalyzer test in connection with the second incident.